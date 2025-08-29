US secretary of state to visit Mexico, Ecuador amid tensions with Venezuela

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Mexico and Ecuador next week to advance Washington's regional agenda, the State Department said Thursday, as US warships move closer to Venezuela amid rising tensions.

"Secretary Rubio's engagements will deepen bilateral ties with Mexico and Ecuador and foster broader burden sharing across our region," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

He added that the top US diplomat would press for action to dismantle cartels, halt fentanyl trafficking, end illegal immigration and expand economic cooperation.

The Sept. 2-4 trip will mark Rubio's fourth visit to the Western Hemisphere since taking office, which Pigott said underscores Washington's "unwavering commitment to protect its borders, neutralize narco-terrorist threats to our homeland, and ensure a level playing field for American businesses."

The announcement came amid tensions in the region as a US naval group of seven warships and a fast-attack submarine began arriving in the southern Caribbean, a source familiar with the matter told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

The White House warned earlier Thursday that President Donald Trump is prepared to use every element of American power against Venezuela.

Rubio told Trump during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that Argentina joined what he called the "international coalition" supporting the US offensive against drug trafficking and the President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"The world is supporting us. Just last week, Ecuador, Paraguay, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago; today, Argentina. Everyone is joining us to help move this forward," he said.