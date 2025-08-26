Canada 'horrified' over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Mourners carry the body of one of five journalists killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, during their funeral on August 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Canada's Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the latest Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Canada is horrified by the Israeli military strike at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed 5 journalists and many civilians, including rescuers and health officials," it said on the US social media company X's platform, describing it as "unacceptable."

Noting that Canada "always condemned all violence directed against journalists and media workers," the ministry also stressed that "Israel has the obligation to protect civilians, including journalists and health care workers, operating in Gaza."

Ottawa further called for an "immediate and permanent ceasefire, the protection of civilians, the unconditional release of the remaining hostages" and "scaled-up UN-led humanitarian aid which can pass freely to those in need."

Among the deceased was Hussam al-Masri, who worked as a photojournalist for the Reuters news agency, while the Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike on the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.