US pauses issuance of worker visas for truck drivers

The Trump administration on Thursday paused the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers, citing safety concerns and the protection of American jobs.

"Effective immediately, we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

The move comes as the administration also enforces English-language proficiency rules for truckers, reinstating standards suspended under former President Barack Obama.

The policy has reportedly led to the removal of more than 3,000 drivers nationwide for failing English tests.





