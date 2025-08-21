Türkiye plans Syria visits, denies Ukraine troop claims

Türkiye is planning technical visits to Syria to assess its defense needs and prepare a joint roadmap, Defense Ministry sources said Thursday, also pushing back on claims Türkiye will send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

"In order to observe needs on the ground for strengthening Syria's defense capacity and to create a joint roadmap, technical visits have been planned," the ministry sources said, taking journalists' questions at a weekly press briefing.

It added that "within the framework of the agreement, the process of restructuring the Syrian Armed Forces has gained momentum; training, consultancy, technical support and reciprocal visits have been initiated."

The ministry also dismissed reports that Türkiye is preparing to send troops to Ukraine as part of possible security guarantees if the war is ended.

"On the claim that Türkiye will send peacekeepers to Ukraine, it would not be sound or accurate to make an assessment based on projections that have not yet been placed on a concrete basis," the sources said.





