3 killed by gunman at a store in US state of Texas

Law enforcement investigates a fatal shooting at Target off Research Boulevard, in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (AP Photo)

Three people were killed after a gunman opened fire Monday in the parking lot of a Target store in the US state of Texas, according to authorities.

The attack occurred north of Austin, the capital of Texas.

The suspect fled in a stolen car, which he later crashed. He hijacked another one from a nearby dealership before he was apprehended.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect is a man with "a mental health history."

The motives are still under investigation.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said it was a "devastating" situation.

"While this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I'll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence," Watson said on X. "I am grateful for the quick response of our APD officers and other first responders and want to thank them for their actions to apprehend the suspect."