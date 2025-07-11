Trump nominates Australian-born influencer as US ambassador to Malaysia

US President Donald Trump nominated Nick Adams, an Australian-born naturalized American conservative political commentator, as the US ambassador to Malaysia on Thursday.

"Nick is an incredible Patriot and very successful entrepreneur, whose love of, and devotion to, our Great Country is an inspiration. Nick is a bestselling author, speaker, and commentator," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Adams graduated from the University of Sydney and has since dedicated himself to championing "the Virtues of American Greatness," he added, extending his congratulations to him.

Adams has been a staunch supporter of Trump and actively campaigned for him in the 2024 presidential election.

He would replace Edgard Kagan, a career diplomat who was nominated to the position by then-President Joe Biden in May 2023.



