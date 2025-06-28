 Contact Us
News Americas Nike expects $1B cost from Trump tariffs

Nike expects $1B cost from Trump tariffs

Nike expects an additional $1 billion in costs from Trump-era tariffs and plans to shift production away from China, raise prices in the U.S., and cut corporate expenses after reporting its worst quarterly earnings in over three years.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published June 28,2025
Subscribe
NIKE EXPECTS $1B COST FROM TRUMP TARIFFS

American athletic footwear and apparel corporation Nike has said it anticipates an additional $1 billion in costs due to tariffs imposed under the US' Trump administration, as the company seeks to shift production away from China.

"These tariffs represent a new and meaningful cost headwind," Matthew Friend, Nike's chief financial officer, said Thursday during the company's earning briefing.

"With the new tariff rates in place today, we estimate a gross incremental cost increase to Nike of approximately $1 billion. We intend to fully mitigate the impact of these headwinds over time," he added.

Last year, nearly 60% of all Nike-branded apparel was produced in Vietnam, China, and Cambodia, while Vietnam, Indonesia, and China accounted for 95% of Nike's footwear manufacturing.

He noted that while China "remains important to our global source base," the company plans to reduce footwear imports to the US from around 16% to the "high-single-digit range by the end of fiscal 2026," instead sourcing more from other countries.

Friend added that the company plans to introduce a "surgical price increase" in the US starting this fall and intends to cut expenses through "corporate cost reduction" measures.

Nike's net income for the fourth quarter plunged 86% to $211 million amid tariff impacts and weaker consumer spending, marking its worst quarterly earnings in over three years with revenues down 12% to $11.1 billion.