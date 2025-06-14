 Contact Us
News Americas Trump made $57M from crypto venture in 2024

Trump made $57M from crypto venture in 2024

In 2024, former U.S. President Donald Trump earned over $57 million from a cryptocurrency platform called World Liberty Financial, according to a financial disclosure filed Thursday. The filing, covering his income from various ventures, did not include earnings from the meme coin $TRUMP, which launched in 2025 and falls outside the reporting period.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published June 14,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP MADE $57M FROM CRYPTO VENTURE IN 2024

US President Donald Trump earned more than $57 million in 2024 from a cryptocurrency platform, according to a financial disclosure form filed Thursday with federal ethics officials.

The 234-page document, cited by USA Today, details Trump's income across real estate holdings, brand licensing deals and digital ventures, including sales of sneakers and bibles bearing his name.

"One of the biggest money-making ventures for Trump was World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency platform launched last year. It brought in $57.3 million," USA Today reported, referencing the disclosure.

The filing does not include information on the meme coin $TRUMP, which was launched in 2025 and falls outside the reporting period.