Trump made $57M from crypto venture in 2024

US President Donald Trump earned more than $57 million in 2024 from a cryptocurrency platform, according to a financial disclosure form filed Thursday with federal ethics officials.

The 234-page document, cited by USA Today, details Trump's income across real estate holdings, brand licensing deals and digital ventures, including sales of sneakers and bibles bearing his name.

"One of the biggest money-making ventures for Trump was World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency platform launched last year. It brought in $57.3 million," USA Today reported, referencing the disclosure.

The filing does not include information on the meme coin $TRUMP, which was launched in 2025 and falls outside the reporting period.



