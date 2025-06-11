Trump says Iran ‘much more aggressive’ in nuclear talks

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran has become "much more aggressive" in nuclear talks.

"Iran is acting much differently in negotiations than it did just days ago," Trump told Fox News.

"Much more aggressive. It's surprising to me. It's disappointing, but we are set to meet again tomorrow. We'll see," he added.

According to senior administration officials, Iran seems to be stalling negotiations while continuing to advance its nuclear program.

Outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael E. Kurilla told the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that he presented President Trump with various options to deter Iran's nuclear ambitions, adding: "But I am in all favor of having a negotiated settlement that prevents Iran from getting a nuclear weapon because of the consequences of conflict."

After a fifth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations was held on May 23 in Rome under Omani mediation, Trump told reporters that the US has "a meeting with Iran on Thursday," without specifying whether it will be another round of nuclear talks.

Trump, who withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran in 2018, is seeking a new deal. He has said that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear bomb.