VP Vance: Elon Musk’s feud with Trump a “big mistake,” urges calm

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Elon Musk made a "big mistake" by going after Donald Trump following his departure from the White House. Speaking in an interview with American comedian Theo Von, Vance criticized Musk but also urged not to blow the dispute between the two out of proportion.

Vance argued that Musk acted "emotionally" when he targeted Trump after leaving his White House role.

He linked Musk's social media posts to his emotional state at the time and said the conflict between Trump and Musk shouldn't be exaggerated.

"I hope Elon eventually comes back. Maybe it's not possible right now because he has taken a very harsh stance," Vance said. "Look, these kinds of situations can happen to anyone. Just in the last 24 hours, I had a moment where I lost my temper worse than Elon Musk."

Musk's criticisms focused on the "Great Big Beautiful Bill," a tax-cut package promised by Trump during his campaign, which was passed by the House and sent to the Senate. This sparked a series of mutual accusations between Trump and Musk.