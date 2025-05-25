Turkish President Erdoğan to receive Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday will receive Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on X that the visit will focus on a comprehensive review of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan.

He said the cooperation processes carried out under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council established between the two countries, which last convened during Erdogan's visit to Islamabad in February, will be reviewed.

Altun noted that the meeting will also address regional developments and international issues, including the fight against terrorism.