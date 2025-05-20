Storm threat looms over central US after tornadoes kill at least 29

Debris is seen after tornados hit areas of London, Kentucky, USA, 18 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

A series of deadly tornadoes and severe storms have struck the central United States, resulting in at least 29 fatalities and widespread destruction, according to a report by CBS on Monday.

The National Weather Service warned that areas already hit, including parts of Kentucky, Missouri, and Oklahoma, could see more tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail, the report says.

Flood watches are in effect in parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Over the weekend, 19 people died in Kentucky, including several in Laurel County. Missouri reported seven deaths, including five in St. Louis and two in Scott County. Two people were killed by falling trees in Virginia and one in Indiana. A tornado also struck west of Fort Worth, Texas, causing minor injuries.

Kentucky officials said three people remain in critical condition.

As of Monday, at least seven tornadoes had been confirmed in North Texas.

Damage assessments and recovery efforts are ongoing.