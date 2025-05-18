Mexican Navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing 2, injuring 19

People look at the Cuauhtemoc, a Mexican Navy training boat, as it sits in the East River after the ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge, in New York, New York, USA, 17 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

A Mexican Navy sailing ship on a goodwill voyage to the US collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, killing two crew members and injuring 19 others, including two critically, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams said there were 277 people aboard the ship-the Cuauhtamoc-when it lost power and struck the bridge. The ship is about 297 feet long and 40 feet wide.

"We are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn't much worse," the mayor said, adding that after preliminary inspection it was confirmed that the bridge sustained no damage and was opened to the public.

The Mexican Navy said on X that the academy training vessel was damaged in the accident with the Brooklyn Bridge that prevented it from continuing its voyage. It added that there were 22 injured crew members, 19 of whom are receiving medical attention in local hospitals, including three who have serious injuries.

Videos captured by bystanders showed mast tips snapping one by one as they collided with the 135-foot clearance of the bridge. In one clip, a bystander can be heard shouting: "She's about to crash."

Despite initial fears, authorities said no one was thrown into the water. Emergency crews responded swiftly, guiding the damaged vessel to safety near the Manhattan Bridge. It currently remains anchored at Pier 16, with plans to move it to Pier 36 for inspection.

The Cuauhtemoc, built in Spain in 1982, is a key training ship for Mexico's navy and was in New York as part of a world voyage promoting the upcoming Sail4th 250 celebration, which in 2026 will mark America's 250th birthday.

The stop in New York was the third on its eight-month global tour, which includes ports in Jamaica, Portugal, and Iceland.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences, saying she was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life.