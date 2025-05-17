Several dead after storm in US state of Missouri

A severe storm in the US state of Missouri has claimed several lives, US media reported on Friday.



At least four deaths have been confirmed in the city of St Louis, which has a population of about 280,000, outlets including the New York Times and CNN reported, citing local authorities. At least 10 people were injured, one seriously.



The storm swept across the area on Friday afternoon, causing severe damage. Hail also fell. Storms had already hit parts of Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois the day before.



The National Weather Service continues to warn of extreme weather conditions in several states in the Midwest and east of the United States.



According to the website poweroutage.us, more than 100,000 households in Missouri were without power on Friday evening. Hundreds of thousands of customers in several other states were also without power.



Experts attribute the rise in natural disasters in the US - such as storms, floods and forest fires - to the impacts of climate change.







