US President Trump arrives in UAE for last stop on his Gulf tour

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) welcomes his US counterpart Donald Trump upon arrival at the presidential terminal in Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for the third and last leg of his Gulf tour.

Trump was welcomed upon arrival at Abu Dhabi airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE is the third and last stop of Trump's Gulf tour, following Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

His visit to Abu Dhabi is the first by a US president since 2008, when George W. Bush paid a visit.

Trump said earlier that he would consider traveling to Istanbul on Friday "if it was appropriate," as Türkiye is set to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

"If something happened, I'd go Friday (to Istanbul), if it was appropriate," Trump said at a meeting with business leaders in Qatar.