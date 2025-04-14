US in talks with Saudi Arabia on nuclear technology agreement, says US energy secretary

The Trump administration is in talks with Saudi Arabia about potentially granting access to US nuclear technology and uranium enrichment, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday.

Speaking ahead of US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Wright told Al Arabiya News that a broader energy cooperation agreement is expected to be signed soon, with a nuclear-specific deal likely to follow in the coming months.

"I think in the short run, we'll sign a broader agreement about cooperation across the energy space in partnerships, in investments, in investigations. Nuclear is certainly one of those areas," Wright said.

"To get a specific agreement to partner on commercial nuclear development in Saudi Arabia, that'll take a little bit longer, that'll be months, not weeks, but you're gonna get there. I think it's likely," he added.

Any nuclear deal would require Saudi Arabia to sign a "123 Agreement" with the US, a legal framework under the US Atomic Energy Act designed to prevent civilian nuclear cooperation from contributing to weapons proliferation.

Stating that the agreement is required, Wright said: "That won't happen without that agreement. We'll need a 123 agreement and a broader, specific framework for how we're going to cooperate together and how things will work."

Saudi Arabia has long pushed for US assistance in developing a nuclear energy program as part of efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil. However, past negotiations stalled due to the kingdom's reluctance to agree to US conditions aimed at preventing nuclear weapons development or proliferation.

Trump is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next month, in a move seen as signaling deepening strategic ties and expanded economic cooperation with the Gulf nation.