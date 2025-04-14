‘NO PEACE WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’: PALESTINIAN PREMIER DEMANDS CLARITY FROM INTL COMMUNITY

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa called for immediate action to halt the violence in Gaza and hold Israel accountable for what he described as attempts to "erase the Palestinian people and their cause."

Speaking to journalists after a high-level dialogue with the EU on Monday, Mustafa described the current situation as a pivotal moment, saying: "I have to tell you that it is, in our opinion, a moment of truth and that we believe that it's time to move on and act upon some of these critical issues as soon as possible."

Mustafa painted a grim picture of the humanitarian toll in Gaza and the West Bank.

"In Gaza, Israel killed over 50,000 Palestinians, entire neighborhoods, flies, and ruins. In the West Bank, mass displacement and land confiscation are accelerating. What we're witnessing is not just a war. It's an attempt to erase the people and the cause."

- 'We came to demand clarity from the international community'

He clarified that the Palestinian delegation was not there to assign blame but to call for a decisive international response.

"We did not come here to place blame. We came to demand clarity from the international community. There can be no lasting peace without accountability. Israel must be held responsible for the crimes committed in Gaza and for its growing, ongoing violations of international law in both Gaza and in the West Bank," he said, warning: "Silence or delay only inspires impunity."

He emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, framing it as a humanitarian imperative. "We came here today, not just to speak of tragedy, but to act for a way forward that begins with an immediate ceasefire, not as a political demand, but as a matter of life and death. Lives must be saved, hostages and detainees must be released, and aid must close."

He also spoke about the need for a strategic, people-centered approach to reconstruction, saying: "We also discussed the urgent need to rebuild Gaza without uprooting its people, and that's very important. The Arab League reconstruction plan, backed by the EU and the OIC, offers a clear pathway forward to rebuild Gaza without uprooting its people."

Describing the event as a turning point, Mustafa said: "Today's first-ever high-level dialog is more than a meeting. It's a moment of decision. We came here not only to reaffirm our commitment to peace and reform but also to build a strategic partnership with the EU within the framework of the new path for the Mediterranean to advance the EU recovery program with the Palestinian Authority and build upon a pathway forward for peace, stability, legitimacy, and hope, depending on what we do next together."

He warned of the consequences of weakening the Palestinian Authority, emphasizing its role in regional stability.

"Let me be clear, continuous attempts to weaken the Palestinian Authority financially, politically, and otherwise threaten not only us as Palestinians but regional stability as a whole. Honduras is a lifeline for the Palestinian people and the stability in the region."

Mustafa reiterated Europe's long-standing role in supporting the two-state solution.

"Europe has long championed the pre-state solution. That legacy matters, and today it must translate into leadership and willingness to end the prolonged Israeli occupation, not just support."

He also called on EU member states that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so promptly. "We thank the EU member states for recognizing the state of Palestine. We have requested during the meeting that countries that have not yet recognized Palestine do so as soon as they can."

Concluding his remarks with a message to the Palestinian people, he said: "To our people watching in Palestine and across the world, your voice was heard today, and we carry your pain and your hope, and we will stay committed to your aspirations and goals and freedom and independence. This is a time for clarity, courage, commitment, and peace and justice, for freedom for the Palestinian people is not a burden. They are key to lasting peace for all."