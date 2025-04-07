White House denies Trump mulling 90-day pause in tariff implementation

US President Donald Trump waves while crossing the South Lawn after exiting Marine One at White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 06 April 2025. (IHA Photo)

The White House sharply denied Monday the social media rumors suggesting President Donald Trump is mulling a 90-day pause in implementing his global reciprocal tariff policy.

A White House official told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that the rumor is "fake news."

Markets trended higher Monday following a dismal opening after a social media rumor spread saying Trump is mulling the three-month delay on all countries except China. Markets reversed course and trended lower after the White House denial.

The frenzy appears to have been linked to misinterpretations of comments made by Kevin Hassett, Trump's director of the National Economic Council, during an interview with Fox Business.

Asked if Trump was considering the 90-day delay, Hassett said: "I think that the president is going to decide what the president is going to decide." He did not confirm that the president is mulling the option, however.