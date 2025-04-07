Trump ‘probably’ done after 2nd term, constitutional change would be ‘heavy lift’: US attorney general

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said US President Donald Trump would "probably" leave the White House after his second term, and changing the Constitution for another term would be a "heavy lift."

"I think he's going to be finished probably after this term," she said on a program on Fox News Sunday.

Asked about her use of "probably," Bondi said: "We'd have to look at the Constitution," noting it would be a " heavy lift " to change it for Trump to serve another four years.

"I wish we could have him for 20 years as our president," she added.

Trump said he is "not joking" about a third term and "there are methods which you could do it."

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution specifies that a person cannot be elected to the presidency more than twice, whether the terms are consecutive or not. Trump is currently serving his second term, leaving some of his allies to suggest that a path to a third stint in office could be secured via succession rather than an election.

Seeking to amend the Constitution to remove the 22nd Amendment's prohibition would be nearly impossible, given the two-thirds majority required in both chambers of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states.





