WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS 4TH SOLDIERS BODY RECOVERED AFTER LITHUANIA TRAINING ACCIDENT

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt looks on during a press briefing at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

The remains of a fourth US military service member have been recovered following a training accident in Lithuania that killed three American soldiers, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

"The president, the secretary of defense and the entire White House are praying for the victims, friends and family during this unimaginable time. This is another stark reminder of the selfless sacrifice of our brave military men and women who risk their lives around the world every day to keep us safe," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

US Army Europe and Africa Command said Monday that the remains of three of four missing service members were recovered after their armored vehicle went missing March 25 while attempting to tow an immobilized tactical vehicle. Their M88A2 Hercules recovery vehicle was discovered submerged the following day.

A search effort involving US, Lithuanian and Polish forces along with US Navy divers recovered the 63-ton vehicle.

The US Army said search operations with Lithuanian personnel are continuing, adding that NATO has also contributed assets to the effort.

"The US Army and Lithuanian authorities are investigating the cause of the accident," said the statement.

"We offer our deepest sympathy to the soldiers, families, friends and the 1st Armored division," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a news conference, expressing sadness about the "tragic news."

"We are grateful for the extraordinary efforts carried out by the US Army, the Lithuanian Armed Forces and civilian agencies over the past six days," Bruce added.

US forces routinely participate in training exercises with NATO allies in Lithuania.