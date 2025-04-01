Canadian report says US president has chosen ‘to attack our country’

The US can "no longer be trusted" to adhere to its military or economic agreements, states a new Canadian report released Tuesday.

"The United States, under President Donald Trump, has become an unreliable partner…to the point of hostility," said the report prepared by the Expert Group on Canada-US relations.

"Its longstanding ally can no longer be confident that America will respect its commitments to come to their defence or respect its economic agreements. That is particularly true for Canada … the American President has chosen to attack our country."

The report, compiled by leaders of Canadian foreign affairs and business, condemned the US under President Donald Trump.

It identifies concrete measures to mitigate Canada's risk of depending on an ally, trading partner and neighbor "who has become unreliable."

The report encourages the Canadian government to create a dedicated, Cabinet-led "Situation Room" to tackle and analyze problems, coordinate responses, obtain opinions from the 10 provinces and three territories as well as the private sector.

The group would propose solutions to "successive crises that Canada will be forced to contend with during the Trump presidency."

The report cautions the Canadian government from diving into hasty trade talks.

"The mounting pressure from the public, business and Wall Street to dial back on tariffs and Trump's other demands will strengthen our bargaining position," the report's authors said. "Before we agree to new rules and tariffs, we must also know whether Trump's policy approaches will change dramatically after the midterm Congressional elections or earlier as a result of a backlash from Republicans who did not vote to attack America's partners."

The Expert Group on Canada-US relations is funded by the Internal Affairs Department of Ontario's Carlton University. The report's authors include the chief executive officer of the Business Council of Canada and co-chair Perrin Beatty, who served in seven portfolios under the federal government.