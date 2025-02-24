Trudeau pledges $5 billion in cash for Ukraine from seized Russian assets

On the third anniversary of Ukraine war on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged CAN$5 billion (US$3.52 billion) to the beleaguered country from seized Russian assets.

In a direct contradiction of US President Donald Trump's assertion earlier that Ukraine started the war with Russia, Trudeau pointedly told 12 other world leaders assembled at a peace and security summit in Kyiv that Ukraine was not the aggressor.

"This is not a conflict Ukraine wanted, provoked or asked for in any way," Trudeau said at the summit table, according to The Canadian Press. "This is a war started for one reason and one reason only: Russia's desire to erase Ukrainian history and expand their empire."

American officials have since backed away from Trump's accusatory words. When asked about it on Fox News on Saturday, Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth, said only it's "fair to say it's a very complicated situation," NBC News reported.

Trudeau also pledged 25 light armored vehicles for Ukraine.

He insisted that Kyiv must be included in the negotiations for a peace deal. The US is currently attempting to broker a deal with Russia but Kyiv is not included.

"We cannot return to an era where might makes right," Trudeau said, The Canadian Press reported. "We must do everything in our power to enable Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace, a peace that cannot be achieved without Ukrainians at the table."

Canada previously supported Ukrainian's bid to become a NATO country but Trudeau did not mention it in his address.