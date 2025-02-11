 Contact Us
Trump signs order to pause enforcement of foreign bribery law

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to pause enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), citing its negative impact on US businesses and creating an unfair playing field in international competition. The order halts prosecutions until new guidelines are set.

Published February 11,2025
US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Monday, instructing the Justice Department to pause the enforcement of a law that bans US companies and foreign businesses from bribing foreign officials to secure business deals.

The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to suspend prosecutions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) until new guidelines are prepared.

According to a White House factsheet, US companies are "harmed by FCPA over-enforcement because they are prohibited from engaging in practices common among international competitors, creating an uneven playing field."

The FCPA, passed in 1977, bans Americans and certain foreign companies from bribing foreign officials. In 1998, it was expanded to include foreign entities involved in bribery in the US.

"It sounds good, but it hurts the country," Trump said of the FCPA, as he signed the executive order at the White House.

Trump stated that US anti-corruption laws are blocking deals because businesses "don't want to feel like every time they pick up the phone, they're going to jail."