US Senate confirms Pam Bondi as attorney general

The US Senate approved the nomination of Pam Bondi as attorney general Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's pick was confirmed in a 54-46 vote.

Bondi, the former attorney general of the state of Florida, faced grilling from lawmakers about whether she would maintain the Justice Department's independence if confirmed to the office.

At her confirmation hearing last month, Bondi claimed that during the last four years, the Justice Department has been "weaponized" to go after Trump.

"If confirmed, I will work to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice — and each of its components. Under my watch, the partisan weaponization of the Department of Justice will end," she said.





