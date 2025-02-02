Rubio warns Panama of action without 'immediate changes' on Canal

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday warned Panama of US action unless it makes "immediate changes" on the Panama Canal, alleging it had violated the handover treaty.

Meeting President Jose Raul Mulino, Rubio "made clear that this status quo is unacceptable and that absent immediate changes, it would require the United States to take measures necessary to protect its rights under the treaty," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio told Mulino that President Donald Trump "has made a preliminary determination that the current position of influence and control of the Chinese Communist Party over the Panama Canal area is a threat to the canal and represents a violation of the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal," Bruce said.

Trump has refused to rule out military force to seize back the Canal.










