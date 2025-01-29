Trump administration offers buyouts to nearly all federal employees

US President Donald Trump's administration announced Tuesday that nearly all federal employees are being offered buyouts which the White House said could save taxpayers $100 billion annually.

Part of the plan is to end remote work and have employees return to in-person offices five days a week, but those who do not wish to return can opt-in to the buyout by Feb. 6.

"American taxpayers pay for the salaries of federal government employees and therefore deserve employees working on their behalf who actually show up to work in our wonderful federal buildings, also paid for by taxpayers," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"If they don't want to work in the office and contribute to making America great again, then they are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of eight months," added Leavitt.

A government-wide email was sent to all federal workers on Tuesday outlining Trump's plan to bring accountability back to the government, including returning to in-person work.

"The government-wide email being sent today is to make sure that all federal workers are on board with the new administration's plan to have federal employees in office and adhering to higher standards," a senior administration official said, according to Fox News. "We're five years past COVID and just 6 percent of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable."

Any employee who chooses the buyout will retain all pay and benefits, regardless of workload, and will be exempt from their in-person work requirements until Sept. 30, 2025.

The buyouts do not apply to military personnel of the armed forces, the US Postal Service, positions related to immigration enforcement and national security, and any other positions specifically excluded by the agency the federal workers are employed by.

Administration officials expect 5-10 %of the eligible federal workforce to take the buyout, which the White House believes could lead to $100 billion in taxpayer savings annually.



