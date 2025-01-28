Trump reiterates that 'there are only 2 genders'

US President Donald Trump stressed Monday that he only recognizes two genders: male and female.

"I made it the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders -- male and female. Gee, that was a tough one," he told House Republicans in Miami.

Last Monday, Trump signed an executive order titled "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

It mandates that the federal government recognize only two biological sexes, male and female, as determined at conception.

"Some of these people say like seven genders. I'm trying to say, go and name them. They've got some weird stuff going on. No, two genders," he said.