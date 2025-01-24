US House passes forestry management bill amid raging wildfires

The US House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday aimed at reducing wildfire risks in the future as fires in the Los Angeles area continued to rage.

The Fix Our Forests Act, co-sponsored by House Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman and Rep. Scott Peters, passed in a 279-141 vote.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the act will force state leaders to better prepare for and prevent wildfires with smart forest management instead of prioritizing the leftist climate agenda.

"This commonsense bill will protect communities and restore forests," he added.

Wednesday's blaze is the latest to strike the greater Los Angeles area after a series of fires began sweeping through America's second-largest city on Jan. 7.

The first inferno, the Palisades Fire, has devasted the upscale coastal community of the Pacific Palisades, while another major blaze, the Eaton Fire, tore through wide swathes of the foothill city of Altadena.

A total of 11 people were killed in the Palisades Fire while 17 died in the Eaton Fire amid mass devastation in both communities that has left many residents scrambling to find new homes.



