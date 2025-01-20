Trump expected to sign several executive orders on first day of inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump vowed on Sunday he will "close to 100" executive orders on his first day in office, primarily targeting the reversal of Biden-era policies.

Trump described his new administration as inheriting "disasters" both domestically and internationally, citing inflation, high interest rates, and a "catastrophic" border crisis.

"Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country," he told a rally in Washington.

Stephen Miller, Trump's incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, briefed senior congressional Republicans on Sunday regarding the executive orders. According to US media sources, the briefing offered an overview of the planned actions, with more detailed announcements expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, will have its roles and responsibilities formally defined.

Miller said Trump plans to overturn federal diversity, equity, and inclusion policies enacted by the Biden administration, along with rescinding gender-related executive orders.

The incoming administration is also expected to declare a national emergency focused on energy, aiming to boost domestic production by loosening industry regulations and expediting permitting processes for energy projects, Miller said.