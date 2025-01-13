Oscar nominations postponed for second time because of wildfires

Finished mounted Oscar Statuettes are seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York, U.S., January 25, 2018. Picture taken January 25, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has postponed the announcement of this year's Oscar nominations for a second time because of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, organizers said on Monday.

The nominations for the film industry's highest honors will now be announced on Jan. 23. They originally had been set for this Friday and then moved to Jan. 19.

"Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.

The academy also canceled the annual Oscar nominees lunch, which had been set for Feb. 10. The Academy Awards telecast is still scheduled to take place on March 2.

Organizers of the Grammys said the music industry honors also will take place as planned, on Feb. 2.

"This year's show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," Recording Academy officials said in a letter to members.



















