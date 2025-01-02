10 wounded in mass shooting outside nightclub in New York City

At least 10 people were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in New York City late Wednesday, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The shooting occurred near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, the New York Post reported citing cops and sources.

The victims were taken to local hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen Children's Medical Center.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, and all victims are expected to recover, the NYPD confirmed.