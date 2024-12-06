U.S. says 3 troops being evaluated for brain injuries after strike on base in Syria

Three U.S. troops are being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries (TBI) after an American base in Syria came under attack earlier this week, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The attack on MSS Euphrates prompted what the Defense Department is calling retaliatory "self-defense strikes" on nearby targets after "US forces faced an imminent danger due to several threats, to include rockets and mortars fired in the direction of US forces in the area," spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Three truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers, a T-64 tank and mortars were destroyed by the U.S. strikes, according to the Pentagon.

Asked about who was responsible for the attack on the base, Ryder said it is "entirely possible" that Syrian regime or Russian forces carried it out but said officials are still seeking to determine firm attribution.

Separately, on Nov. 29, the U.S. carried out a self-defense strike against what it said was a hostile target preparing a rocket rail at MSS Euphrates.