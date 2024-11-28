Trump hosts Meta CEO Zuckerberg for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida

President-elect Donald Trump hosted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida on Wednesday, CBS News reported.

The meeting brought together the former president, banned from the platform previously, and the founder of Facebook.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the dinner to CBS News, saying Zuckerberg was grateful for the invitation and the opportunity to meet with members of Trump's team about the incoming administration.

Stephen Miller, appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's second term, also said Zuckerberg, like other business leaders, wants to support Trump's economic policies.

"Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company, and he has his own agenda," Miller said in an interview with Fox News.

"But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership," he added.



