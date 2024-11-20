Trump names Linda McMahon as education secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and a member of his first administration, is his choice to lead the Education Department.

"Linda will fight tirelessly to expand 'Choice' to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families," Trump said in a statement.

"Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience , and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort," he said.





