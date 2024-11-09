Wildfire destroys 132 buildings in Ventura County, California

In California, a massive wildfire fueled by strong winds has destroyed 132 buildings. The fire, which started yesterday in Ventura County, could not be contained due to high winds, leaving 132 structures destroyed and 88 others severely damaged.

Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff reported that 10 people were poisoned by smoke or suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire.

Authorities in various southern California counties have urged residents to remain "alert" due to spreading fires, power outages, and fallen trees.

As the wildfire spread over approximately 83 square kilometers, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a "state of emergency" in Ventura.

Southern California Edison announced that, due to the increasing risk, power had been cut to approximately 70,000 customers in five counties.