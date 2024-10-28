Biden to cast his early-voting ballot in presidential election on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will cast his early-voting ballot in the presidential election on Monday, according to the White House.

The outgoing president will vote in Wilmington, Delaware.

The election, set to take place on Nov. 5, will see a close race between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to multiple polls, Trump and Harris have been neck-and-neck for the past few weeks. A final nationwide CNN poll released last week showed them tied at 47%.

The control of 34 Senate seats will also be decided in the election.