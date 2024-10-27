Trump claims 'incompetence' of rival Kamala Harris will 'get us into World War 3'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump warned that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris could get the U.S. into a hot war if she wins the Nov. 5 elections, saying: "She would get us into a World War 3 guaranteed because she is too grossly incompetent to do the job."

Speaking at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, former President Trump argued that Vice President Kamala Harris would be incapable of "dealing with" leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, according to U.S. media reports.

Stating that the world has "never been so close" to a global war, Trump promised to avoid such a war if he becomes president.

"To make her president would be to gamble with the lives of millions of people. Sons and daughters will end up getting drafted to go fight for a war in a country that you've never heard of," claimed Trump.

Political analysts say the ongoing conflicts in both the Middle East and Ukraine present a problem for Harris, as they took place on the watch of Harris and Democratic President Joe Biden.

Harris and her allies have pointed to Trump's admiration for "strongman" leaders such as Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, and his contempt for the U.S.' NATO allies, accusing him of being a "fascist" and saying he chose the wrong side in the conflict between democracies and autocracies.













