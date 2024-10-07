Netanyahu 'has waged total war against the Palestinian people' since Oct. 7, says US senator

The Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has waged total war against the Palestinian people" since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack, US Senator Bernie Sanders said Monday.

Sanders said it is "difficult to comprehend the heartbreak" endured by the victims of Hamas attack, which killed roughly 1,200 people and led to 250 others being taken captive back to Gaza as hostages.

"Nobody should forgive or forget those atrocities, which began this war," he said in a statement.

But the Independent senator from Vermont, a vocal critic of Netanyahu, maintained that while Israel "clearly had a right to respond to the Hamas attack," the prime minister's "extremist" coalition "has not simply waged war against Hamas."

"It has waged total war against the Palestinian people. More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 96,000 wounded, sixty percent of whom are women, children, or elderly people," he said.

"The Netanyahu government has destroyed much of the housing stock of Gaza, the civilian infrastructure, and the health care system. Every one of the 12 universities in Gaza have been bombed, and there are virtually no educational opportunities available for the many children there. Desperate families, with few belongings, have been displaced time and time again," he added.

He further accused Netanyahu of working time and again to sabotage diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire.

"Every time an agreement has appeared close, he has introduced new demands, sinking the deal and leaving the hostages and Palestinian civilians to continue their suffering," he said.

"Since October 7th, this ongoing conflict and the horrific humanitarian crisis have been a daily torment. Today, as we remember those lost and continue to grapple with the horror of that day, we must re-dedicate ourselves to returning the hostages to their families, bringing about an immediate ceasefire, returning displaced people to their homes, and providing the massive humanitarian aid that the people of Gaza need," he added.

Israel has recently announced a new offensive on the north of the coastal territory where dozens of Palestinians were killed over the weekend in a series of Israeli air raids.