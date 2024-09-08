Investigation underway after shooting in U.S. state of Kentucky

An investigation is underway in the U.S. to nab the suspect who injured at least seven people in a shooting along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky, officials said Saturday.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County," Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on X. "I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible."

The London Police Department identified Joseph A. Couch, 32, as a "person of interest" in the shooting.

London Mayor Randall Weddle said on Facebook that seven people were hurt.

"There are no deceased at this time. No one was killed from this, thankfully, but we ask that you continue to pray," he said, urging everyone in the area to "keep your doors locked while this guy is on the loose."