Labor Day train shooting kills 4 in Chicago suburb

A shooting on a Labor Day morning train in a Chicago suburb killed four people, local authorities have said.

The incident occurred on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train in Forest Park, approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) west of downtown Chicago, USA Today reported on Monday.

The Police received a 911 call shortly before 5:30 a.m. local time (1030GMT), reporting that multiple people appeared to have been shot on the train.

Upon arrival, officers found four victims; three were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth was transported to a nearby hospital but later pronounced dead.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Chin said that all four victims were likely sleeping when they were shot.

The victims were spread across two different train cars, with three in one car and the fourth in another. Authorities believe the attack was random.

The shooter fled the scene but was later identified through video surveillance.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is currently in custody.