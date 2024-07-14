Ex-U.S. President Trump calls for unity against evil after assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called for unity and defiance against evil after surviving an assassination attempt.

Trump expressed gratitude for the support following the assassination attempt on Truth Social platform, saying, "We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness."

Trump called for national unity and strength, urging Americans to stand together and show their true character.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win," he stated.

He reaffirmed his love for the country and its people, announcing plans to address the nation from Wisconsin later this week. "I truly love our country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin," he said.

He also extended his sympathies to other victims and their families, as well as his prayers for the recovery of the wounded.

Trump was shot in the right ear but is fine after a fatal shooting, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later issuing a statement identifying Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspected shooter.

The Secret Service in a separate statement said the shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position from outside the venue. In addition to the shooter, one spectator is dead and two others were critically injured.

The incident occurred just days before Trump was to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election.