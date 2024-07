The governor of Massachusetts on Friday urged President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, to "carefully evaluate" running for reelection, as members of the party debate whether he has the capability to defeat Donald Trump in November.

"The best way forward right now is a decision for the President to make. Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump," Governor Maura Healey said in a statement.