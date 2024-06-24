Extreme heat, severe weather sweep across U.S.

People run across a splash pad at LeFrak Center at Lakeside at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, as a heat wave hits the northeast U.S. on June 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Downpour and rising water levels contrasted with swltering heat across much of the U.S. over the weekend, local media reported.

Heat alerts on Sunday affected an estimated 95 million people in the U.S., with near-record high temperatures — 5-15 F above normal levels (about 3-8 C) — expected to persist through at least the early part of the week, according to NBC News.

As high temperatures prevailed in the mid-Atlantic region, where record temperatures were expected through Sunday and Monday, the Southwest sweltered with occasional triple-digit temperatures, and parts of the Northeast were expected to experience brief rain and thunderstorms alongside high temperatures.

Rain, wind, hail, and flooding were expected again starting late Monday for northern Iowa, northern Missouri, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, southwest Lower Michigan, northern Indiana, and northwestern Ohio, NBC News quoted federal forecasters as saying.

Beginning on Monday, there is a chance of severe storms in parts of the Upper Midwest, with rains expected to spread across much of the eastern half of the country by mid-week, the Weather Channel, an American television channel, reported.

Unprecedented flooding hit parts of Iowa over the weekend, damaging nearly 2,000 properties and leading to evacuations and disaster declarations, according to local media.

"I can tell you that the devastation is severe and widespread," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said at a news conference on Sunday in Des Moines.

According to the National Weather Service, areas impacted by direct rainfall or overflowing rivers included Arizona, southern Minnesota, and South Dakota.

In South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem declared a statewide emergency, stating that the worst of the flooding was expected to occur on Monday and Tuesday due to rising river levels.

Parts of New Mexico experienced persistent occurrences of flash floods and intense wildfires, necessitating immediate evacuations, the Weather Channel reported.

TORNADO HITS WISCONSIN



On Saturday night, a significant tornado was observed moving through southeast Wisconsin, causing extensive damage and power outages in its path in Janesville and Argyle, according to local media reports.

A tornado touched down on the south side of the city, resulting in significant damage to dwellings, businesses, and infrastructure, Fox News quoted local authorities as saying.