White House says Biden was 'very clear' when he called allies Japan, India 'xenophobic'

The White House said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden was "very clear" when he called close allies Japan and India "xenophobic," lumping them in with American adversaries Russia and China.

During a campaign fundraiser in the nation's capital, Biden said: "You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants. Look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants."

"Immigrants is what makes us strong. Not a joke. That's not hyperbole. Because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and just contribute," he added.

It is highly unusual for a U.S. president to use such strongly pejorative language against close allies, particularly at a time when Washington is seeking to build out its relations in the Indo-Pacific to counter Beijing's growing power and influence.

Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a lavish official state visit in June 2023, and bestowed the honor on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April. Both visits were efforts to bolster bilateral relationships with the Asian countries amid increased great power competition with China.

Asked if Biden intended to call the countries "xenophobic" during his remarks Wednesday evening, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was "very clear."

"He was talking about the importance of being a country of immigrants, especially as you see the attacks that we have seen very recently in the last couple of years on immigrants in particular," she said.

Pressed on whether the president would phrase his remarks the same way again, Jean-Pierre said "that is up to the President, you know, he is the president."