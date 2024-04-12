U.S. 'closely' monitors regional situation; in contact with Israel: Pentagon

The U.S. is "closely" following the situation in the Middle East, a Pentagon spokesman said Thursday amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran.

"We're certainly monitoring the situation closely. I don't have a crystal ball and I'm not going to get into specific intelligence," Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters when asked about the reports that Iranian attack on Israel is "imminent."

The U.S. is in close contact with the Israelis, Ryder said, adding the U.S. commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is "ironclad."

Ryder said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant Thursday afternoon to discuss the current situation in the Middle East.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatened Wednesday that his country's military would strike Iran directly if Tehran launched an attack from its territory against Israel.

His remarks came in the wake of heightened tensions between the rival powers in the aftermath of the killings of Iranian generals in a suspected Israeli strike at the Iranian Consulate in Syria earlier this month.

Since the very beginning of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, Ryder said, the U.S. has two key objectives that are to ensure the safety and security of U.S. forces and citizens in the region, as well as supporting Israel's right to self-defense.

"As we monitor potential threats ... we'll continue to take appropriate steps to include any necessary force protection measures if our forces are threatened.

"But when it comes to, you know, speculating on when and if Iran may attack Israel, again, I'm just not going to get into speculating or discuss intelligence," Ryder said.

He also confirmed that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla is in Israel.

"As I understand it, you know, due to recent developments, he moved up his trip to meet with key IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) leadership, discuss the current security threats in the region," he added.

The escalation comes as Israel continues to wage a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack in early October by Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 33,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, and over 75,800 injured besides causing mass destruction, displacement and leaving most of the population on the verge of famine.

FLOATING PIER IN GAZA



Turning to the construction of a floating pier off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip, Ryder said everything is proceeding according to schedule.

"We estimate the JLOTS (Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore) will be operational in late April, early May timeframe, which of course is within that 60 day window," Ryder added, stressing they have not started to build yet.

"There's been no construction in the water at this stage," he said, adding there are variables which could affect the timeline in a combat zone.

"We are on course to go operational at the end of the month, early May," Ryder said.

The Pentagon announced in March that it would undertake an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier on the Gazan coast to deliver up to 2 million humanitarian aid meals per day.

The mission has a goal of beginning delivery operations in approximately 60 days. It includes a floating pier -- an 1,800-foot-long causeway that will be attached to the shore, and a group of logistic support vessels and barges that will transport the aid from the pier to the causeway, according to the Pentagon.