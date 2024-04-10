U.S. Senate majority leader, head of Israeli opposition discuss Gaza

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) meets with Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapis in his office at the U.S. Capitol Building on April 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met Tuesday with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid to discuss bilateral ties and Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

"We spoke together about strengthening the bipartisan U.S.-Israel relationship, increasing humanitarian aid into Gaza, working for a deal for the release of the hostages, and the path to long-term peace and a two-state solution," Schumer said on X after meeting with Lapid at the U.S. Capitol.

The meeting came weeks after Schumer called for new elections in Israel and harshly criticized the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Democrat leader said he believed Netanyahu had "lost his way" by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel.

"Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah," Schumer said last month. "As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me that Netanyahu's coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7."

During his visit to the U.S., Lapid on Monday separately met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Lapid also marched in Washington, D.C. with families of the hostages.