A Greek Air Force F-16 jet crashed into the sea off the Aegean island of Arsura (Psathoura), local media reported on Wednesday.

The fighter jet, belongs to the 337th Squadron of the 110th Fighter Wing, was taking part in a training flight, Greek daily Kathimerini reported, citing a Greek Air Force statement.

The pilot managed to eject from the single-seat aircraft before impact.

He was later located and rescued by helicopter before being taken to the hospital.