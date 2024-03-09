US military probing unidentified balloon, payload discovered off coast of Alaska

US military officials are investigating a large balloon and payload discovered by fishermen off the coast of Alaska last week, according to the Defense Department.

"A US commercial fishing vessel recovered portions of … what appears to be a large balloon and payload caught in their nets while fishing off the coast of Alaska," according to a report published by USA Today, citing Sue Gough, a spokesperson for the Defense Department.

Upon the fishermen's report, the Coast Guard was notified, and they instructed the vessel to keep the material onboard until officials could collect it when the boat returned to port, according to Gough.

The FBI, in a statement, confirmed its awareness of debris found off the coast of Alaska by a commercial fishing vessel and offered assistance in debris recovery.

The investigation into the balloon and its payload is still ongoing, while the purpose of the balloon's presence off the coast of Alaska remains unknown.

The discovery and subsequent takedown of a Chinese spy balloon drifting over the US last year caused a diplomatic rift with China. The incident attracted international attention, highlighting tensions surrounding espionage activities and territorial airspace violations.













