Pro-Palestine protestors shut down office of New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat

A group of pro-Palestine protestors temporarily shut down the office of U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat on Thursday in protest of his support for Israel and taking donations from the pro-Israel lobby group, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

In a video that went viral on social media, protestors were heard chanting: "Espaillat, you are a liar", "Espaillat, you cannot hide and "You set Gaza on fire."

Protestors accused the New York congressman of supporting "Palestinian suffering" and taking $30,000 in donations from AIPAC.

Multiple arrests were made, according to reports.