Heavy rains in northwestern Brazil force 11,000 to evacuate

Severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the state of Acre in northwestern Brazil has forced 11,000 people to evacuate.

Speaking to reporters, the state's civil defense coordinator, Coronel Carlos Batista, said a state of emergency has been declared in some towns.

In anticipation of possible river overflow, evacuation orders were issued for 11,000 people, he added.

Batista noted that the heavy rains and floods have affected 17 towns, with civil defense teams conducting search and rescue operations in these areas.

Acre Governor Gladson Cameli called on the central government for assistance.

"I thank the central government, which has announced its readiness to help. I have spoken with mayors and we are trying to identify urgent needs."

Last year, severe rainfall in Acre resulted in casualties and property damage.